GRONNEBEK, Michele A. (Age 56 ) Feisty. Big-hearted. Hilarious. Sassy. Strong. Generous. Beautiful. Courageous. Sparkly. A warrior. An amazing woman. Michele Ann Gronnebek, who brought sunshine and laughter to every person she met, was born on September 25, 1963 and passed away at home in Spokane on June 19, 2020. An Alaska Airlines flight attendant for more than 30 years, Michele is will be forever remembered as someone who radiated light and love, and would always give a friend the shirt off her back, provide a place to crash for the night, or simply make a bad day better. Her life was full of laughter and sparkle and her contagious smile made her a friend to everyone she encountered. Her lifelong love of Mexico brought her to live in Puerto Vallarta for many years, where a wonderful day included Mariachi music, a bucket of beers, and sand between her toes. And, of course, many laughs with the locals she counted as family. Michele's passing was preceded by her father Rock and brother Rick and she is survived by her mother Marie Oiland-Gronnebek, sister Staci Gronnebek, daughter Natalie, many aunts, uncle, nieces and nephews, and more friends than she could count. The family asks that donations in her name be made to the Employee Assistance Fund for Alaska Airlines - c/o Alaska Airlines Credit Union, 19530 International Blvd., Seattle, WA 98188. They also ask that you think of Michele any time you eat a taco. To leave an online condolence to Michele's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 28, 2020.