HARLOW, Michele L. "Mike" (Age 75) Michele L."Mike" Harlow, 75, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019 at Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane, WA surrounded by family. Mike was born November 15, 1943, in Spokane to Cecelia Marie (Maher) Leitch and Lloyd Richardson Leitch. Mike attended primary school in Stevens County, attended high school at Holy Names Academy, class of 1962, and Gonzaga University where she earned a Bachelors of Sociology class of 1966. She and Arthur A. Harlow married June 4, 1966 and divorced in 1990. She and Thomas M. Troudt married in 1992 and divorced in 1999. She was employed and/or volunteered as a social worker with social service agencies that included assisting with young people with pregnancy/adoptions; military service members and disaster relief with The American Red Cross; individuals fighting cancer with Cancer Patient Care, and Hospice of Spokane. Mike was predeceased by her parents, stepfather George Welte and brother Col. Richard Leitch. She is survived by her two daughters, Margaret "Meg" Harlow, Melinda (Adam) Anakalea; sister Marcie (Greg) Kleisath, and brother Martin Welte; grandson Kamau Pasadaba; stepdaughters Tammy (Shaun) McMackin and Elizabeth (Carrie) Troudt, and numerous other family members and friends. Memorial service will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Hennessey Funeral home, 2203 N. Division, Spokane. Mike supported several non-profits with her time/talents and funds as she was able. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the local chapters of the organizations Mike supported: Humane Society, Hospice of Spokane, American Red Cross, , St. Jude Hospital, Public Television/Radio. To share memories and condolences, please visit her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
