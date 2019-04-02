Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Denise (Birch) WALKER. View Sign

WALKER, Michelle (Birch) Michelle Denise (Birch) Walker, born on December 4, 1961 in Spokane, WA, to Ron and Judy Birch, passed away at age 57 on March 30, 2019. Michelle was the loving wife of Jeff Walker. She is survived by her son, Charles Taylor; daughters, Kathryn Bradley and Jennifer Covey; stepson, Aaron Walker; stepdaughter, Natasha Manning; and brothers, Ronnie and David Birch. Michelle was a precocious child with a fearlessness that made her feel invincible. She grew up in a loving home with two younger brothers who made sure she was tough as nails. Her parents raised her to be an educated, poised and confident woman. She had a tremendous love and appreciation for her family. The holidays, particularly Christmas, were magical for Michelle because she and her mom started traditions that will transcend generations. The old world ornaments that Judy and Michelle have collected over the years weave together a lifetime's worth of memories. Michelle's kids were her absolute pride and joy. She laid awake at night diligently constructing the most idyllic life she could dream up and then set it into action. She volunteered for as many school functions as she could handle, everything from campfire leader to auction chair. She notoriously drove the kids back and forth to all their activities in a minivan, usually well above the speed limit and low on gas. Her sharp wit and hilarious unsolicited advice made her approachable and fun to be around. She held nothing back, always telling her kids, and their friends, exactly what was on her mind. She loved summers by the pool with music blaring, root beer popsicles, and plenty of sun tan oil. She loved a full house and welcomed in step- children and grandchildren with pure love and unbridled enthusiasm. She loved being a mom and her kids will always be her greatest accomplishment. Walker's Tax office was Michelle's stage-truly a place for her to shine. She looked forward to assembling a different outfit for each day of tax season and took pride in her perfectly coifed hair undoubtedly the latest style. She knew each and every client by name. She looked forward to visiting with every single person that stepped foot in their family owned business. She was both the gatekeeper and heart of the tax ofice. Her desk drawers were full of tootsie rolls, lipstick with no lids, and casino tickets she was too tired to cash out at the end of the night. She ran the business with her beloved husband and best friend, so it rarely felt like hard work because the office was simply an extension of their home and a place to greet their wonderful friends. Michelle spent several years of her childhood exploring the vast Alaskan wilderness with her family on a military assignment. She always told wild stories from her adventures in the old VW camper, tall tales of run-ins with bears and cross country skiing during the coldest winters on record. This time likely influenced her deep passion for parks, camping and fishing. Though her life was cut short by her battle with cancer, she spent the most recent years of her life in pure bliss with her husband exploring the country in their meticulously appointed RV. She spent countless hours researching every campsite online ahead of each trip looking for the absolute best spot, never settling for less than perfection. Her camping life was such a major part of her identity that if you close your eyes and think of Michelle, you will likely see her contently perched on the front of her boat casting her fishing line. She will look over her shoulder at you with a satisfied smile and tell you she is at peace. The Funeral Mass is scheduled for Thursday, April 4th, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 304 South Adams Road, Spokane Valley, Washington, followed by the reception in the church Reception Hall.

