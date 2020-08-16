O'BRIEN, Mickey F. Mickey passed away July 31, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, WA. He was born February 23, 1936 to Olive and Thomas O'Brien, the youngest of seven children. Mickey loved fishing and football. He had a highly respected career in law enforcement. He is survived by his loving wife, Alice O'Brien; son Michael O'Brien; grandchildren Sara Woods and Jennifer O'Brien; great-grandchildren Andreas Guerra and Kathryn Woods; and his favorite niece Kim Smith. At Mickey's request no service will be held. In lieu of a memorial, donations can be made to Superior Ambulance Service, 470 Brooklyn Ave, Superior, MT 59872 in Mickey's name. As a husband, father, grandfather and uncle, he will be missed and loved, but never forgotten.



