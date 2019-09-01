Midge COLLINS

Service Information
Franzen-Davis Funeral Home & Crematory
118 North Third Street
Livingston, MT
59047
(406)-222-2531
Obituary
COLLINS, Midge Midge Collins, 77, of Livingston, Montana, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Livingston HealthCare Hospital. An announcement of a memorial will be made at later date. Midge was born on July 11, 1942 in Livingston to Edward H. and Bernice (Berthot) Klingensmith. She is survived by her loving companion, Kit Libbey of Livingston; her sons, Jan (Denise) Collins of Spokane, WA and Glen (Yoli) Collins of San Diego, CA; her grandchildren, Annaliese, Megan, Joshua (Michele), Daniel and Julia. Midge you are forever loved and in our hearts. To view the obituary or share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 1, 2019
