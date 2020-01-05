Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike G. "Buick" SHERICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHERICK, Mike G. "Mr. Buick" Mike G. Sherick, born to Joseph and Bertha Sherick on January 7, 1939, passed October 1, 2019. After spending his early years in Waltham, Montana where he attended a one room school house, his family moved to the Spokane Valley. Graduating in 1958 from West Valley High School, he worked for Utter Cadillac where he began to hone his early skills as a mechanic and his lifelong love of all things Buick. Married to Nancy (Deno), their nearly 60 years together included renovating several homes, rental properties and building a lake cabin. Mike was instrumental in starting the Inland Empire Convertible Club. Collecting cars was a connection to an entire community, one where his larger than life presence would become well known. Employed at Kaiser Aluminum, Borg Warner and the City of Spokane he managed to retire early. They wintered in the Arizona sun attending car shows, scouting junk sales and exploring on ATVs. Mike enjoyed many collections, his cars being the favorite. Mike is survived by his wife Nancy; daughters Valarie, Cathy, Laura and Victoria and their families; sisters, Monda VanHollebeke and Patricia Gronlund; and brother Lonny Sherick. Grandpa Mike was wholeheartedly admired by his ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He in turn adored them all, with a special fondness for his buddy Eli. Special thanks to Fr. Tim Hayes for your special attention and leading the extraordinary Funeral Mass October 15, 2019 at Assumption Catholic Church. The Big Sky country is Mike's to behold for evermore. Online guestbook and tribute at

