Mike KELLEY

KELLEY, Michael May 13, 1964 - October 6, 2020 Mike entered into rest on October 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Jones his father Patrick Kelley, and his nephew Adam Ulrich. He is survived by his boys, who were his Best Friends, Robert J. Kelley and Kyle Ray Kelley; his only grandson Lucian Ray Kelley; his dad Dale Jones. His sisters Patty Kelley, Eva Cushing, Cheryl and Doug Mitchell, and Carol and Miles Stevens; many nieces and nephews, and his daughter-in-law Mary Tavares. Mike was an avid golfer, used to be a great skier and loved all his friends. He'd give you the shirt off his back. He worked at the foundry Metallic Arts for 15 years, then spent the rest of his life as a general contractor and raised his boys. Mike was also an iron worker for awhile and most recently he liked to carve wood and gold pan. You can still see his work throughout Spokane and the CdA area. Mike will be greatly missed, but is in Heaven in no pain. Thornhill Valley Chapel Funeral Home is taking care of Mike. Due to Covid, we will have a celebration of life at a later date. Feel free to have a drink and "Cheers" to the Old Irish!



