DUCKMANTON, Mike L. (Age 77) May 25, 1942 - December 14, 2019 After a long battle with cancer and other health issues, Mike Duckmanton passed away on Saturday, December 14th, 2019. He gave a valiant fight and impressed us all. He is survived by his beloved GTO, golf clubs and pool table. These were his passions. On our move from Illinois to San Diego, where he could golf all year, the RV broke down in Spokane, then school started and we've all been here ever since. Even when we moved to the foothills of Mt. Spokane, we were kept entertained with billiards, full-size arcade games and every video game player - anyone remember Intellivision? Mike was in the car business for most of his life. He was an excellent salesman and could make a deal with everyone. He owned Prestige Cars in Spokane and was also a buyer for many dealerships in town. You had to be careful though, if you left your car at the lot, you might come back to find he had sold it for a good price and got you another car you didn't know you wanted! This was for family only - anyone who knew Mike would understand this completely! After he retired, he and his wife Bonnie enjoyed golfing, casinos, thrift shopping and adding new dogs to their household. His big smile and positive outlook on life will be greatly missed by his kids; Pam, Jennifer, Michael and Josh, grandchildren Angel, Margarita, Matthew, Honey Sue and RJ, his stepchildren Jessica and Rob and his wife Bonnie. Plus all who had the pleasure of knowing him. No funeral service will be held at this time, but a spring time car show in his honor will be held later. If you would like to be notified of this, please text Pam at 509-768-5939.

