MOESER, Joann Hatch Born in Spokane, WA July 24, 1930, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 in Bellevue, WA. Survived by her daughter, Patti Bianco, and sons Mark and Mike Moeser as well as seven grand-children. Lifelong resident of Spokane, Joey was a graduate of Washington State University and a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority - later serving as Province Director for them as well. She became District Director for Inland Empire Campfire Girls and Director of Volunteers at Sacred Heart Hospital for many years. LOVE YOU MOM
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike MOESER.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 6, 2019