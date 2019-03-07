Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred A. (Major) BELL. View Sign

BELL, Mildred A. (Age 94) Mildred Adele (Major) Bell, 94, peacefully passed away from natural causes in the early hours of February 25, 2019 under the tender care of the excellent staff at Touchmark on Saddle Drive in Helena, Montana. Mildred was born November 23, 1924 in Colfax, Washington. She was the only child born to Maude Virginia (Maurer) and Wayne William Major. Mildred graduated from Colfax High School in 1942 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Early Child Development from Washington State University in 1946. Shortly after earning her degree she went to work as a Secretary for the Medical Service Bureau for Veterans in Spokane, Washington where she was employed until 1948. Mildred married Verle (Bud) Dennis Bell in Spokane, Washington on February 14, 1948 after Bud discharged from the U.S. Army. Bud was employed by the Milwaukee Railroad and his career took the couple to Plummer, ID where Mildred worked as a substitute teacher from 1949 until 1953. In 1953 they moved to Othello, WA where Mildred taught Sunday School and sorted onions and potatoes during the week for various producers until 1960. Their next stop was Great Falls, Montana where Mildred was employed as Secretary at the Collins School and a Teacher at Head Start until 1970. Mildred and Bud's final destination together found them moving back to Spokane, Washington where Mildred worked for KeyTronic for six years. Mildred lost Bud to cancer on March 22, 1999 and moved to Helena, Montana in 2002 to be close to family. A loving, giving, family historian, Mildred had a creative soul and loved sewing, painting, gardening, pottery, and making jewelry. She was involved in her communities as an active member of Rebekah's Womens Club, Wilcox Grange, and Milwaukee Women's Club. Mildred enjoyed making memories with family and friends at the family cabin at Priest Lake, ID. Mildred was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband, and son-in-law, Leon Lilletvedt. She is survived by her daughter, Janis Bell Lilletvedt; son Dennis (Kathy) Bell; granddaughter Joanne (Dave) Harrill; grandsons Eric (Teri) Lilletvedt, Kevin (Maggie) Bell, and Ryan (Rachelle) Lilletvedt and 10 great-grandchildren: Jessica (Colton) Harrill Lucus, J.D. (John David) Harrill, Andrew, Jarod and Kadi Lilletvedt, Matthew, Jake, and Tucker Bell, and Lexus and Jaden Lilletvedt. A private family memorial service will be scheduled sometime during summer 2019. Mildred will be laid to rest in Colfax, Washington. In lieu of flowers or cards, memorials are suggested to the Lupus Foundation of America at 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037 (

