MEYER, Mildred A. "Millie" August 9th, 1924 to September 28th, 2019 Millie was born in Chewelah, WA to Arthur and Florence Bashaw. She was the youngest of five girls. Millie married her high school sweetheart, Wallace "Duke" Meyer on January 5th, 1944, just before he was deployed. She was a faithful Army wife for 22 years, following him through tours of Japan, Germany, and many stateside locations, before retiring to Spokane, WA. Millie was a devoted mother to her six children. She was an avid bridge player, loved doing crossword puzzles, reading, and watching the Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball games. Millie and Duke were very fortunate to have enjoyed many years of being "snowbirds", with their friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, and daughter Deborah Ann Holdren. She is survived by five of her children, Sandra Compton (Butch), Sheri King, Janice Cassis (Tom), Robert Meyer (Julie), and James Meyer. She had 14 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Millie was a devoted Catholic and had waited a long time to be with her Lord Jesus, and join her husband and family in Heaven. Her family will miss her so much; she was our best friend, confidante, a giver of great advice and always our loving mother. She was loved and treasured by all. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Thomas More Parrish would be appreciated. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 1pm and will be conducted at Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Chapel, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane. Online tributes can be left at

