CLEMONS, Mildred "Marie" 1928 - 2019 Mom entered into Heaven on September 6, 2019 at the age of 91. The youngest of five children, she was born in Colville, WA to Rudolph and Anna Streit, on July 28, 1928. Mom was known for her love of cooking, whether it was serving in the Central Valley School lunch program or hostessing the many family gatherings in their backyard. She also loved chasing the jackpot of a lottery scratch ticket! We will always remember her warm hugs and seeing her send family and friends out of the door with something homemade from her kitchen. She leaves behind her daughter, Janet Weaver and husband, Tom, a son Jerry Clemons and wife, Tara, together with four grand-children, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by the "love of her life" her husband of 72 years, Rusty, and her oldest son, Jim, both in 2018. A Memorial will be held at a later date at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake where she will be interred with her husband.

CLEMONS, Mildred "Marie" 1928 - 2019 Mom entered into Heaven on September 6, 2019 at the age of 91. The youngest of five children, she was born in Colville, WA to Rudolph and Anna Streit, on July 28, 1928. Mom was known for her love of cooking, whether it was serving in the Central Valley School lunch program or hostessing the many family gatherings in their backyard. She also loved chasing the jackpot of a lottery scratch ticket! We will always remember her warm hugs and seeing her send family and friends out of the door with something homemade from her kitchen. She leaves behind her daughter, Janet Weaver and husband, Tom, a son Jerry Clemons and wife, Tara, together with four grand-children, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by the "love of her life" her husband of 72 years, Rusty, and her oldest son, Jim, both in 2018. A Memorial will be held at a later date at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake where she will be interred with her husband. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 2, 2019

