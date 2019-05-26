Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM The Summit at Rockwood Retirement Community 2903 East 25th Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HAMILTON, Mildred Mildred was always the brightest one in the room. It was a burden she bore gracefully, with a touch of only slightly disguised pride. Born in Clarksville Tennessee August 29, 1918, to William and Carrie Tate, she was a brilliant presence. Her physical beauty, and brilliant mind, joined by a musical ability made her a triple threat. She played many instruments; accordion, ukulele, organ, and piano in a dance band in college. Once, while on vacation, Mildred entered an ukulele contest at the Royal Hawaiian in Honolulu. Undoubtedly to the consternation of the locals, she won! The prize, a beautiful Hawaiian ukulele. She had played the 'uke' since childhood. In college she and a girl friend got into a lot of trouble when they climbed out on the roof at the girls' dorm and played their ukes well into the night to attract the boys from their dorm from across the quad Her brilliant mind got her into Freed-Hardeman College at age 15. On moving day she lost the key to her trunk. The boy they sent to help her unlock it became her husband five years later. They eloped during Christmas break to keep the marriage a secret until June. You see, Mildred was teaching school in a small Tennessee town where only single women were allowed to teach. She and Don Carlos Hamilton were married for over 55 years. Because they eloped, Mildred and Don never had a church wedding. They finally had one at Unity Church here in Spokane on their 50th wedding anniversary! Mildred was raised in the Church of Christ in Tennessee. Moving to California in the late 40s, she eventually found a Congregational church that would be home to her. She had many jobs at the church, teaching Sunday school, and being the wedding coordinator. Mildred gave birth to and raised two daughters and two sons born in 1941, 1944, 1952 and 1955. So what did a housewife, (who is incidentally a member of Mensa), do with her spare time? She used her writing talents to enter, and win, many contests. A skill that turned very profitable. She wrote clever jingles for various products. She won all kinds of things. Eskimo pies for a year. Toasters, bikes, washing machines, hi-fi's, a car, mink stoles, trips to Europe and Hawaii and a miniature electric Thunderbird convertible. It was fun for her kids coming home from school to see what she may have won that day. She also used her brilliance and intuition to do well in the stock market. Mildred organized and managed family issues like doctors, school, and insurance. She was a very important partner with Don in the family business, Francis-Orr Stationery in Corona del Mar. And she helped care for her mother-in-law, Ruthie in her retirement years. In 1974 she won two trips for two to Spokane's World's Fair from an LA radio station. She and Don, and their eldest daughter Caroline and her husband, came to Expo 74. Enchanted by the city, Caroline and Keith moved here in 1976. She and Don moved here in 1990. Over the years most of the family and extended family members relocated here. When her children were little, she and Don took them camping in the National Parks. Yosemite was her favorite. They tent camped with small children for many years, and then transitioned to a travel trailer. Her love of travel led her to get her Travel Agent license in California. She traveled well into her early 90's taking her children and many of her grandchildren on unforgettable trips. She kept diaries and saved slides and made albums of her adventures. Mildred loved going to operas, live theater, symphonies, and book readings. She shared her love of culture with her children. She took Donnie and Mike to see the Beatles at the Hollywood Bowl in 1964. Mildred was a master bridge player. She loved playing with her friends at Rockwood. Her insatiable thirst for the latest electronic gadget made her house seem like Radio Shack. She fearlessly tried her hand at assembling a stereo unit, rewiring the house for the best sound system possible, and fixing the TV by going to the store with tubes that needed to be tested and then replaced. She embraced the personal computer. While many of her generation couldn't engage, she mastered software and bought the best color printers to make personalized gift cards, including witty poems, and pictures of the recipient. Mildred courageously cared for her husband Don, as he suffered with Alzheimer's. She was supported by the memory care team at Rockwood for the rest of Don's life. She was strong when she graciously gave up driving and left her lovely home on Foxwood Drive to move into an apartment in the Ridge. There she entertained family and friends and played the piano. Up to the end of her life she wanted to be as independent as possible. In the last couple of years, Mildred was cared for by the staff at the Rockwood Atrium. They have become beloved members of our family. Words cannot express our profound gratitude for their attention, and comfort for our Mom. Mildred had a remarkable life! She was loved and respected by so many and is so very missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Carlos Hamilton and daughter Caroline LaMotte. She is survived by her daughter Anne Besse (Jim), Son Don Hamilton, (Lorna St John) both of Spokane; Son Mike Hamilton of Laguna Beach, CA and Son-in-law Keith LaMotte; Grandchildren: Andrea Lester (Dave) and great-grandsons Justin, Brandon and Jordan; Jennifer Gerety (Rick) and great-grandsons Michael (Kristen), Tanner (Madelyn), great-daughter Shannon; Brady LaMotte (Carrie); Carrie Vielle (Bob); Matthew Vielle (Kim) and great-grandson Emerson (Kimberly); Katherine Hamilton and great-granddaughters Makenzie and Harper. There will be a Celebration of Life May 31st, at 3:00, at The Summit at Rockwood Retirement Community, 2903 East 25th Avenue. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Hospice of Spokane.

