JONES, Mildred "Joyce" Mildred Joyce Jones, "Joyce" passed away on March 25th, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was born January 28th, 1937 in Tacoma, WA to Ivy Williams and Willard Oglesbee. She was known by all who knew her as a devoted friend, sister, wife, and mother. She is survived by her husband Chester "Dale" Jones, her children Cheryl (Doug) Mitchell, Eva Cushing, Carol (Miles) Stevens, Pattie Felland, and Mike Kelly, her step children Doug Clem, Margo Tackett, Jinjer Thompson, Viki Terry, Clinton Jones, and Patrick Jones. There are numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will dearly miss her! She was preceded in death by her sister Betty and grandson Adam. There will be a memorial gathering for friends and family on Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 AM held at His Place Evangelical Free Church, 3079 E. 16th. Ave., Post Falls, ID. A potluck luncheon will immediately follow the service.

