MESERVE, Mildred L. (Age 99) Mildred L. Meserve, 99, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Spokane, WA. She was born in Moscow, ID, on January 15, 1921, and was raised in Deary, ID, by her loving parents, Leslie and Carrie Mallory. She graduated from the University of Idaho where she met her future husband Robert Meserve. They married March 21, 1942, in Moscow. When her husband left to fly P51 Mustangs in Europe during WWII, Mildred taught school for 32 months in Elk River, Idaho. Mildred and Bob lived in Louisiana, Texas, Ohio, and California before Bob returned to the University of Idaho and finished his education degree. During Bob's career, they lived in Deary and Kendrick, Idaho; Endicott, Rosalia, and Darrington, WA, where they retired before moving to Spokane, WA. Throughout her life, Mildred was always involved in her church, school, and community and was a proud member of the DAR. She liked golfing, walking, and telling stories, mostly exaggerated, but what Mildred loved the most was family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Walter, and her husband Robert. She is survived by her four children, Bob Meserve of Deary, ID, Don (Tami) Meserve of Spokane, WA, Leslie Ann (Jim) Gunnels of Rosalia, WA, and Marie (Bruce) Meserve of Greenacres, WA; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. A private family service was held at the Elwood Cemetery near Deary, Idaho. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com
