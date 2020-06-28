GRAMS, Mildred Lillian Millie passed away peacefully in the presence of her beloved daughter on Friday June 19, 2020. She was born on April 30, 1922 to Victor and Melita Peterson in Cashmere, Washington. She was the third born among seven siblings growing up among the beautiful apple orchards of the Wenatchee Valley. As an active young person, she attended the local grade school and high school becoming a cheerleader. After graduation she moved to Spokane to attend beauty school and obtained a beautician license, which she held until 2010. While living in Spokane during World War II she met a handsome young Ensign named Paul Grams. They were married on June 6, 1944. After the war they settled down in Spokane where Paul finished a teaching degree at Whitworth College. The young couple joined the Grams family operating the South Grand Grocery on the South Hill of Spokane. Eventually, they took over ownership of the store. In 1948 they were blessed with a daughter, Patricia. Mildred loved the outdoors. She and Paul snow skied at Mount Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. They enjoyed bicycling, boating, and camping. One summer, Millie rode over 900 miles on her bike. She also loved to bowl until health would not permit it. Driving her car was a great pleasure to her. She was still driving to the store and other local errands until her 96th birthday. She was a long-time member of Manito Presbyterian Church. Millie was loved by those around her. She is survived by her daughter Patricia and her husband George, as well as grandchildren Joel and Joanna and their families. Also survived by siblings Ralph Peterson, Ruth Mylius, Shirley Reister. She was preceded in passing by her husband Paul Grams, her parents and siblings Trudy Wolfe, Lawrence Peterson, and Vi Buchanan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store