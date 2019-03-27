CUMMINGS, Mildred M. (Age 92) Passed away March 21, 2019 in Spokane. She was born September 18, 1926 in Sprague, Washington. Mildred is survived by her children, Mike Cummings of Cheney, WA and Patty Skimming of Deer Park, WA. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, at Spokane Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com. CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, Cheney, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 27, 2019