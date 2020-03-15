HOLMES, Mildred Marie "Millie" (Age 99) Mildred Marie Holmes "Millie" was born October 22, 1920 and passed away just after midnight on February 27, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 21 at 1pm at Vintage of Spokane, 43 E. Weile. Her final resting place will be at Greenwood Memorial Park in Renton, WA next to her beloved husband Darel Holmes on March 27, 2020 at 12:00. For more information contact her daughter Barbara Jean (509)209-3114 or granddaughter Christiana Link (509)951-0336.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020