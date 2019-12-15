Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Ruby DICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DICK, Mildred Ruby Mildred Ruby Dick passed away December 12, 2019. She was born to William Walter Logan and Ruth Evalina Gardenhire October 11, 1926 in Wilcox, Arizona. On May 3, 1946 she married Harold Dick in Caldwell, Idaho. "Ruby" and Harold raised five children. Ruby completed her GED and attended college. She was a champion of Naturopathic Medicine and supported her husband's 35-year carrier as a Doctor of Naturopathy in Spokane, WA. Ruby loved volunteering for SCOPE and was particularly active in local politics. When Harold passed, her children gave her a rule to follow; "no motorcycles Mom, and no biker jacket!" So, what did we see? We all got a picture of her in her SCOPE Sheriff volunteer uniform while sitting on a Sheriff's Harley motorcycle, with the biggest grin of her life! Ruby is survived by her sister Billie Marie Stites; her children Gail Butler, Carl Dick, Wanda Grant, Sameul Dick, and Dr. Letitia Dick-Kronenberg. She will be dearly missed by her 12 grand- children and 19 great-grandchildren. Her husband Harold preceded her death on November 30, 1994. She was also preceded by her sister Ethel Ammon. Service for Ruby will be in conjunction with a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA; date to be determined. Harold and Ruby will be interred together. Contact the Neptune Society in Spokane, WA for more information at 509-534-2770. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to: for Children.org at < donate.lovetotherescue.org >, or < partnerswithfamilies.org > for Children's Advocacy Centers of Washington. Mom, I found the purple orchid you had imagined and it is beautiful. We miss your grit Mom! You and Dad give 'em hell! Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

