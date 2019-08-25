Spokesman-Review Obituaries
GREEN, Miles Michael (Age 76) Miles Michael Green, 76, of Spokane, Washington, formerly of Burbank, California, passed away July 7, 2019. He was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on October 9, 1942. "Mike" graduated from Notre Dame High School in Hollywood, CA. He enlisted in the Air Force and served from 1960 to 1964. He was married to Shari Evans on September 14, 1968 in Glendale, CA. Together they raised three sons, and enjoyed 50 years of marriage. Mike worked as a plumbing contractor, and had a passion for restoring and playing with old cars. He was a loving husband and a terrific Dad. He was survived by his wife, Shari Evans Green and sons: Christopher (Diana) Green of Guam, Patrick (Brook) Green of Spokane, and Matthew (Fatima) Green of Canyon Country, CA. Mike also leaves behind one sister, Tisha Green of Park City, Utah, and brother, Robert "Rocky" Green of Redding, CA, and three grandchildren, to cherish his loving memory. Services were held at 2 pm, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory in Spokane, Washington. To leave an online condolence to Mike's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 25, 2019
