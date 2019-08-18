WEST, Milton B. (Age 79) Milton B. West, of Deer Park, WA passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at home with family. He was born in Billings, MT on October 15, 1939 to Virginia (Johnson) West and Clifford West. After graduating from High School, Milton joined the US Army and retired after serving 22 years. He was a proud Veteran, honoring all who have and do serve in the Armed Forces. Milton is survived by his wife, Loretta West and her five children, Gary Pratt, Loretta Huss, Joyce Gettig, Michael Pratt, and Dlorah Pratt; his three children from a previous marriage, Kevin West, Kim Reichert, and Kelli Brown; brother, Vernon West; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. An honoring ceremony will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, August 19, at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 E. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , or to Horizon Hospice at 608 E. Holland Ave., Spokane, WA 99218.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019