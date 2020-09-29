STORM, Milton Paul "Bud" A Celebration of Life for Bud Storm, age 95, will be held on October 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Latah City Cemetery in Latah, Washington. Mr. Storm passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at Palouse Country Assisted Living in Fairfield, Washington. Milton Paul Storm was born on September 1, 1925 in Seward, Nebraska to Howard H. Storm and Helen (Gade) Storm. He attended 1st through 10th grades at Trinity Lutheran Parochial School in Seward. Bud enlisted in the United States Navy in December of 1942 and proudly served in World War II on the US Caelum AKA 106 until his honorable discharge in 1946, as a Machinist Mate Second Class. The family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where he graduated from Adult High School in 1946. Milton Paul Storm married Ruth Frances Beach in Lincoln, NE on January 12, 1947. They had three children: Gloria, Roberta, and Rebecca. They were divorced April 14, 1954. Bud married Eileen Mae Ellis on November 24, 1954. Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Eileen Mae Ellis, his sister and brother-in-law, Phoebe and Chuck Peters, and his parents, Howard and Helen Storm. Mr. Storm has made his home at the Palouse Country Assisting Living in Fairfield, WA for the past three years. Bud worked as a rural letter carried out of Rockford, Washington for the US Postal Service. He was a member of the Elks, Lions, Rockford Volunteer Fire Department, Tekoa Golf Club, NRA, Rural Letter Carrier's Union, and the Latah Country Bible Church. He enjoyed horseback riding, golf, snowmobiling, baseball and bowling. Survivors include his children, Gloria (Ted) Rasmussen of Latah, WA, Roberta Washington of Spokane, WA, and Rebecca (Ron) Rausch of Spokane, WA; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; his brother Robert (Evelyn) Storm of Knoxville, TN; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kermit and Anna May Ellis, of Latah, WA. Memorial gifts may be given to the Wounded Warriors
Project, Hospice of Spokane, Latah City Cemetery, or a charity of your choice
Memorial gifts may be given to the Wounded Warriors Project, Hospice of Spokane, Latah City Cemetery, or a charity of your choice.
