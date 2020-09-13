HUNT, Minerva Rosalinde Minerva Rosalinde Hunt, 96, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in her home at Rockwood Retirement Center South Hill Assisted Living. She was born in 1923. Her father, Frank Kern, was an immigrant from Austria-Hungary and her mother, Olympia Hanson Kern, was from Washington state. Minerva graduated in 1944 from Western Washington College of Education (now Western WA University) with a teaching degree. Her first teaching job was at Mt. Baker High School (Deming, WA) and she retired from teaching at Emerson Grade School (Spokane, WA). Minerva married the love of her life, Kenneth Hunt, on February 14, 1951 in Bellingham, Washington. They had one daughter, Kathleen. Minerva was a gifted seamstress and quilter. Her talents included petit point, a relatively lost art. Her two largest pieces were petit point renditions of the eighteenth-century English portraits, "Pinkie" and "The Blue Boy". She loved handiwork, making quilts with the church group, knitting hats for premies for the hospitals in Spokane as well as scarves and gloves for the needy in the Spokane area. She volunteered at the Spokane Veterans Home where she loved being able to serve those who so faithfully served us. She remained healthy and active into her later years and was riding a 3-wheeled bike up until she was 93. For those of us that knew Minerva, her smile, which brightened a room, is a memory we will always cherish. Her husband, Kenneth, was called to his eternal home on March 3, 1991. Other family members who preceded her in death include her parents. Minerva is survived by her daughter Kathleen and son-in- law Gary. She is also survived by her brother, Karl F. Kern, her nephew Frank Kern, and niece Heather Kern. Minerva and the family are so appreciative of the loving care she was given by the staff at Rockwood South Hill, Hospice of Spokane and Family First Senior Care. If you are so moved, memorials are suggested to the Employee Fund at Rockwood Retirement Community South Hill Employee Christmas Fund or Hospice of Spokane. A private service is being planned for family only at Minerva's request. Burial: Fairmount Memorial Park, Spokane. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ball & Dodd Funeral Home (5100 W Wellesley Ave) in Spokane.



