SCHUMAN, Minnie Lou Minnie Lou Schuman passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. She was born on July 22, 1925, in Winthrop, WA to Norval Morrow and Oda Peters. She graduated from Garfield High School in 1943 and married Oscar Schuman in 1944. She cared for many Tekoa children and they all called her grandma. She was preceded in death by her husband Oscar, daughter Teresa, and brother Ross Morrow. Survivors include sons Lyle (Jill) Schuman, Lowell (Phyllis) Schuman, brother Roger Sherman, sister Barbara Sherman, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. There will be no service by her request. Schanzenbach Funeral Home, Rosalia, WA. Online guest book at schanzenbachfuneralhomes.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 27, 2019