HOLDERMAN, Minto Daryl "Midge" (Age 86) Minto Daryl Holderman "Midge", age 86, of Springdale, Washington passed away on May 19, 2020. He was born in Chehalis, WA on January 3, 1934. Midge was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea in the early 1950s. After his military service, Midge had a successful career in construction, retiring from Gilman Construction after 25 loyal years as a backhoe operator and fabricator. Midge was an exceptional craftsman in the areas of wood and metal. Midge was most proud of his family. He spent much of his time with his siblings in Spokane and his children in Alaska. Over the years, he made many trips driving from his home, through Canada, to spend the summers fishing and visiting his children. Growing up he enjoyed golfing and bowling, of which he has numerous competition trophies. He later took park in hunting and fishing trips with his sons and son-in-law in Alaska. He especially enjoyed plane rides in his son-in-laws piper cub in Thorne Bay, Alaska. Midge will be fondly remembered for his wit and sense of humor. He would get a twinkle in his eyes when he was in the midst of playing a joke on someone. Midge was a kind man who was always willing to help a neighbor. There are many people who have benefited from his carpentry and mechanical skills and he never turned away a chance to help someone in need. His children and siblings quickly add that he was also extremely stubborn, but in a good way. Midge loved life and did not hide the fact that he felt blessed. He will always be treasured and greatly missed. He is survived by his children Jerry (Teri) Holderman, Bob Holderman, Wendy (Nick) Gefre, and Sam Seccomb; sister, Pat Robinson; brother, Walt Holderman, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who will cherish his loving memory. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lavina and Orlando Holderman, and sister, Maryrose Howard. A small family graveside service and burial was held at Spokane Memorial Gardens. To leave an online condolence to Midge's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.