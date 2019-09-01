Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mitchell BLOCKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory BLOCKER, Mitchell (Age 62) Mitchell Blocker, of Spokane, Washington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Medical Center. Mitchell Allen, son of Vernon and Alice Blocker was born on December 13, 1956 in Jacksonville, Florida. Mitch was a pipe layer by trade until a tragic accident and neck injury ended his career. He enjoyed fishing, camping and football; a life-long Broncos fan. Mitchell liked working with his hands. Helping his siblings with home projects and working on cars with his son, Mitch Jr were special times for him. He liked socializing with family and friends; often entertaining others with somewhat off-color jokes. He loved his grandchildren and found joy in watching them grow. Mitch is survived by his children; Mitchell Jr, David, Shayla (Santino) Morelli and Michael Komar; four brothers; Ron (Lynnette) Blocker, Michael (Esther) Blocker, Greg Blocker, Jerry Blocker; one sister, Rhonda (Dennis) Clinton all of Spokane, WA; one uncle, Jim (Kori) Stewart of Highlandville, Missouri; one aunt, Shirley Peterson of Red Lodge, Montana; grandchildren; Aurora Woodward, Logan Blocker, Eva and Levi Komar; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Mitch was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Alice; one daughter in infancy, Michelle, grandparents, aunts and uncles. Mitch, aka Mr. Dynomite, was much loved and will be missed by many.

