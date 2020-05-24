BOLLMAN, Mollie Lou (Age 89) On March 31, 2020 God decided He could use another mezzo-soprano in His heavenly choir and He chose Mollie. Mollie was born March 1, 1931 at Deaconess Hospital to Albert and Bertha Deering. At a young age Mollie's interest in music led her to learn to play the piano but her true love and talent lay in singing. Her beautiful voice was recognized by her instructors and peers in high school. Mollie later sang in church choirs, various Spokane choruses, and with the symphony orchestra and chorus in the Messiah. Mollie graduated from West Valley High School and earned a BA in education and a Masters in guidance and counseling from Eastern Washington University. Mollie taught high school in Chewelah and junior high and high school in Federal Way. Mollie was married and was rewarded with a daughter and son whom she loved more than life itself. She married again and enjoyed 55 years with Richard Bollman, her soul mate. Mollie loved all children. She lived her life honoring Garrison Keillor's words that "nothing ever done to benefit a child is ever wasted." Mollie enjoyed creating needlework masterpieces with which she decorated her homes and gifted to family and friends. Mollie was famous within her family for decorating her Christmas trees with only Angels, of all sizes, types, and materials. Mollie spent 10 years of her life establishing and operating an outpatient chemical dependency treatment center in Yakima, WA. One of Mollie's proudest accomplishments was the 39 plus years she lived as a friend of Bill W. Mollie is survived by her husband Richard; her daughter Elizabeth A. Ellsworth (Eric) of Metaline; her son Stephen L. Bollman (Soontharee) of Kailua, Hawaii; step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.



