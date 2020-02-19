|
|
Molly Cheney Goldschmitz Born May 10, 1983, Age 36, passed away on February 8, 2020. They called to say all was ready. We could barely keep our voices steady. You were so small when we met. We will never forget. You were all red and wrinkled, with pixie dust sprinkled. We drove home delighted, Your sister Sarah, so excited. When you cried at night, We just held you tight. Your smiles were the brightest. Your hugs were the tightest. We thank God above, because he filled you with love. Yes, God is all knowing, because our hearts were overflowing as we looked into your pretty blue eyes. Molly is survived by her parents; Bert and Mary Cheney, her sisters; Sarah (Cheney) Ryan and Alex Cox and by her beloved daughter, Addison. She will be deeply missed by her large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew. For any family, friends or others whose lives were touched by Molly are very welcome to attend her Memorial Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 4521 N. Arden Rd., Otis Orchards, WA 99027 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30am, Fr. Mike Kwiatkowski to officiate. A reception will follow her Mass. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 19, 2020