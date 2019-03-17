Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Molly GROSS. View Sign

GROSS, Molly (Age 96) Born in 1923, Molly (Wilma) Chamberlin was the fifth of six children of Tom and Hazel Chamberlin. Born on a farm near Flandreau South Dakota which her grandfather had homes-teaded in 1877, she felt, even at the time, that she had an ideal childhood roaming the outdoors, tending to and playing with the animals as well as brothers, sisters and neighborhood children. She attended the country school through eighth grade, after which she took the bus to Egan for high school. The fall of 1941 she entered South Dakota State College in Brooking, when tragedy struck with the death of her father and uncle in a car accident, followed shortly by Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor. That same semester at college, she met Ken Gross of Madison South Dakota. They were married in 1944 and subsequently had three children. After both graduated from South Dakota State they eventually settled in Pullman where Ken joined the agricultural extension service at Washington State University. 1962-1967 they lived in Lyallpur, Pakistan on a WSU project. Returning to Washington State they lived in the Spokane Valley. Ken managed the regional Extension Service office while Molly taught at New Hope Training Center as well as engaging in her lifelong passion for gardening - both vegetables and flowers. In 1982 they returned to Pakistan and lived n Peshawar from 1982 to 1984, following which they moved to a farm near Valleyford Washington. They were active members of either Trinity Lutheran Church in Pullman or Advent Lutheran in the Spokane Valley for over 60 years. Returning to Pullman in 2011, Molly lived there until her death on March 13th 2019. She is survived by son Randy of Elkton South Dakota, son Phil and daughter Mary of Pullman; sister Fern Martinson of Seattle; eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Burial plans are for an eventual family gathering at the Pullman Cemetery where Molly and Ken's ashes will be interred together. Memorials may be sent to Lutherhaven Ministries (

www.lutherhaven.com ) or Maasai Health Systems, 16714 91st Ave. E., Puyallup, WA 98375. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 17, 2019

