VAN MARTER, Molly Molly Katherynn Van Marter lost her well fought battle with cancer on August 4, 2019. Molly had a rich life full of love, laughter and amazing accomplishments. Molly was born on June 5, 1943 in Seattle WA to George and Kay Moore. She spent her childhood in Bellingham, a tomboy at heart. Growing up on Lake Whatcom with her brother, Steve Moore, she loved the outdoors and spent many afternoons riding her horse, Lucky and playing with her dog, Sambo. Called fondly "Jitterbug" by her father, Molly participated in many activities and was a phenomenal athlete, winning a snow skiing slalom competition and participating in competitive water ski tournaments. She graduated Cum Laude from Bellingham High School in 1961 and was one of her high school commencement speakers. While attending the

She was recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) her senior year and upon graduation, she moved to Washington DC to begin her work assisting then director, Richard Helms. It was there that she met her husband and best friend, Charles Van Marter. After a blind date and pint of beer he unceremoniously dumped in her lap, they never parted. They married in August of 1968 and moved to Spokane WA. Molly became an active member in the Spokane community. She had a deep passion for supporting and advocating for others. She joined the Junior League and went on to become the President offering her opportunities to speak across the country. During her involvement with the Junior League, she helped to create the Spokane Community Foundation (later known as the Inland Northwest Community Foundation and now as Innovia). She also helped to bring the Pro Golf Exhibition to Spokane introducing famous pro golfers to the Spokane Community. Her love of golf and long-time membership at the Spokane Country Club led her to take home many golf championships and awards. There were not too many who could out drive Molly. Molly had a passion for the work of the Jesuits and for Gonzaga Preparatory School. She was the President of Gonzaga Prep Board of Trustees and spent many years advocating, fundraising and supporting the Jesuit community. She went to work with her dear friend Fr. Paul Fitterer as the Associate Director of Secondary Schools of the Oregon Province. Together they made amazing changes, including refocusing the curriculum for Jesuit education across the west coast. She also helped to organize the Goodwill Games in Spokane. Her accomplishments as a leader and advocate in the Spokane Community alongside her husband can't be quantified. Molly continued her love of the outdoors and cherished her time at their home in Sandpoint, ID on the lake at Whiskey Jack and at Schweitzer where she and Chuck creating lasting friendships and even more amazing memories for her family. Molly and Chuck moved to Arizona and she lived her retirement years in the loving community of Pebble Creek. There she continued her love of golf and soon was the Ladies Club Champion and the Senior Women's Champion of the Wigwam Country Club. She also continued her love of volunteering and Molly and Chuck quickly made lasting friendships with the Arizona community. Molly and Chuck shared a special bond tethered by a loyalty that lasted over 50 years. Molly was a loving mother and grandmother and was passionate about giving her children and grandchildren memories. Molly raised two beautiful daughters, Kristin Souers and Stephanie Van Marter Jones. She loved being a mom and was very close to her daughters and was grateful they found such supportive partners in Mark Jones and Jon (Eddy) Edwards. She was also blessed with six amazing grandchildren, Katlynn and Quade Souers, Jackson and Luke Whitaker and Andrew and Ian Jones. Using those wicked organizational skills, Molly planned and brought her husband, family and friends along many adventures creating those cherished memories that helped motivate her though her journey with cancer. Molly was also a wonderful sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to so many. She also loved her beloved dog Billy. Molly will be missed. Please join us in Spokane, WA to celebrate her life on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm St Aloysius Church. A reception will follow at the Davenport Hotel in the Marie Antoinette room. We will also hold a celebration of life for her in Arizona at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cancer Care Northwest Foundation, a foundation started by Chuck. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019

