WEBER, Mona Arlene (Age 89) May 16, 1931 - July 12, 2020 Mona Arlene Weber, our beloved mother and grandmother was welcomed by Jesus into Heaven July 12th, 2020. Arlene was born May 16th, 1931 to Charles and Exa Lunden in Waverly, Washington. Arlene married Cyril J. Weber January 29th, 1955 at St. Aloysius Church in Spokane, WA. Together they raised three daughters, Teresa, Sandi and Carolyn. Arlene loved to combine family time and travel with Sunday drives and many family vacations, with the ocean being one of her favorite places. Arlene spent many years caring for little ones at home in her daycare, including several of her 10 grandchildren. Later, when the daughters were grown, Cy and Arlene enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren, long car rides, square dancing and traveling the country in their RV. Even after the passing of her husband Cy, she was still adventurous, going to the Ellen Show in LA, feeding baby tigers at Cat Tails and traveling to China for her 80th birthday. Arlene was a true artist in numerous ways. She painted stunning pieces using oils, pastels, charcoal and watercolor. She enjoyed sewing clothes for herself and her three daughters. Her love of music was expressed by playing the violin, singing, and whistling songs. She could whistle like a Meadowlark. Arlene noticed the beauty in the simple things, like leaves in fall, oceans waves, mountains peaks and sunsets. Arlene is already missed. She leaves behind her sister Eloise Hill along with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. Her daughters Teresa Rohme (Mike), Sandi Nokes (Steve), and Carolyn Sutton (Mark). Her grandchildren Cameron, Caleb, Lydia, Isaac, Miriam, Malachi, Nehemiah, Amanda, Taylor, Hayley and her great-grandchildren Cooper and Eli. A private service for immediate family will be held at a date to be determined at Holy Cross. Memorial donations in honor of Arlene may be made to Hospice of Spokane.



