1/1
Mona Arlene WEBER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEBER, Mona Arlene (Age 89) May 16, 1931 - July 12, 2020 Mona Arlene Weber, our beloved mother and grandmother was welcomed by Jesus into Heaven July 12th, 2020. Arlene was born May 16th, 1931 to Charles and Exa Lunden in Waverly, Washington. Arlene married Cyril J. Weber January 29th, 1955 at St. Aloysius Church in Spokane, WA. Together they raised three daughters, Teresa, Sandi and Carolyn. Arlene loved to combine family time and travel with Sunday drives and many family vacations, with the ocean being one of her favorite places. Arlene spent many years caring for little ones at home in her daycare, including several of her 10 grandchildren. Later, when the daughters were grown, Cy and Arlene enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren, long car rides, square dancing and traveling the country in their RV. Even after the passing of her husband Cy, she was still adventurous, going to the Ellen Show in LA, feeding baby tigers at Cat Tails and traveling to China for her 80th birthday. Arlene was a true artist in numerous ways. She painted stunning pieces using oils, pastels, charcoal and watercolor. She enjoyed sewing clothes for herself and her three daughters. Her love of music was expressed by playing the violin, singing, and whistling songs. She could whistle like a Meadowlark. Arlene noticed the beauty in the simple things, like leaves in fall, oceans waves, mountains peaks and sunsets. Arlene is already missed. She leaves behind her sister Eloise Hill along with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family. Her daughters Teresa Rohme (Mike), Sandi Nokes (Steve), and Carolyn Sutton (Mark). Her grandchildren Cameron, Caleb, Lydia, Isaac, Miriam, Malachi, Nehemiah, Amanda, Taylor, Hayley and her great-grandchildren Cooper and Eli. A private service for immediate family will be held at a date to be determined at Holy Cross. Memorial donations in honor of Arlene may be made to Hospice of Spokane.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved