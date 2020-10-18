BARRETT, Mona Joyce August 25, 1925 to October 6, 2020 Mom passed away at Moran Vista Senior Living on October 6, 2020. Mom was born in Ione, Washington to Victor Gustav Turnquist and Jenny Elisabeth Lundberg on August 25, 1925. She was the second of five children. She graduated from Metaline Falls High School in 1943 and moved to Spokane to work and save money to go to Washington State College. She met and fell in love with Robert Leo Barrett who was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base during the war. They got married in March 1946. They were living in Metaline Falls when their first two children were born. They moved into a brand new house in 1948 in Spokane. Dad was in the Army Reserve during the Korean War so the whole family moved to Alaska for a year and a half. When we all returned, the last child (Dona) was born. Mom was a stay at home Mom for many years until it was time for us kids to start college. She decided it was time to help supplement our living expenses and went to work for the government as a processing clerk for various military functions (Selective Service and MEPS). She retired in 1986 and then spent a lot of time traveling to visit her kids all over the country. Dad passed away in 2003. Mom is survived by her children, Robin (Ken) Neal, Dona (Larry) Lockyer, and Robert (Dorothy) Barrett; her grandchildren Karen Neal, Bronson Neal Turnquist, Jessica Lockyer, and Jared Lockyer; her great-grandsons Hunter Moorman and Mason Lockyer; and her sister-in-law Diane Turnquist. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her infant sister Irene Turnquist, her brother and sister-in-law Sigurd and Lillian Turnquist, her sister and brother-in-law Dona and Ken Goodden, her brother Robert Turnquist and her husband Robert Barrett. Mom asked that there be no memorial services. Please just be kind to one another.



