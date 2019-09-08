Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monita Louise MATTES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MATTES, Monita Louise Monita Louise Mattes went to her heavenly home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Pilgrim Lutheran Church on Thursday, September 12 at 1:00 pm. She was born on December 7, 1939 in Baker City, Oregon. She married Ronald Mattes on July 22, 1962. In 1968 they moved to Spokane. Ron preceded Monita in death in 1986. She worked as a respiratory therapist until her retirement. Monita was a woman of great faith and an active member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. Monita loved to travel and was an avid quilter, seamstress and crafter. She is survived by sons, Rayfe, (Elizabeth), and Jeff (Nancy), her beloved grandchildren, John (Rebekah), Colleen (Justin), Claire and Casey. She is also survived by her sister Ann Naccarato (John) and nephews. Donations in Monita's memory can be made to the Uganda's Pastor Fund at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2733 W. Northwest Blvd., Spokane, Washington 99205.

