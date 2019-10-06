Guest Book View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

PITTZ, Monte (Age 69) "Monte passed away on September 29th, 2019, in Spokane, WA, from complications related to pancreatic cancer--in the midst of a life full of hard work, fun and thinking of others before himself. During his 14 months of illness and treatment, his primary concern was me (Melissa), his children and grandchildren. Monte had so many friends and loved ones, more than he ever knew. Once he met you, he kept you in his heart and circle forever. After his cancer diagnosis a little over a year ago, he thought only of his family, fighting with courage and grace. He spent his limited time on earth making others feel happy and doing anything he could to stay in this life that he loved for as long as he could. He knew that he was deeply loved until his last breath. Monte was born in 1950 in Oxford, Nebraska, moving to Chowchilla, CA, where he made lifelong friends with whom he migrated to Spokane, Washington to play 'Eagle Football'. He obtained his teaching degree there and taught school at Deer Park High School until 2007, when he retired and opened his Tri County Driving School, operating it until one month before his death. Despite all the loss that he lived with in his last year, he always made people smile; that was his legacy. Monte held many different positions in his years at Deer Park, including counselor, coach and history teacher. He was proud of his successful coaching career that included football, baseball, wrestling and of course, Andy's baseball teams. He was a GSL official with the Inland Empire Referee Association for 25 years. He was most committed to his role as a father; he believed in his children with a fierceness that was like no other. He also loved me for 33 years; ours has been a very special love story that I am honored to have lived. Monte is my 'one and only homerun'. We were married in 1987. In addition to me, he is survived by three children, Abbie Stevens (Tom), Angie Stroud (Zak) and Andy Pittz (Katie); four amazing grandchildren, Sage, Lily, Ben and Nate; and numerous siblings, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by an unbelievable group of friends, many of whom he has known for over 60 years from all parts of his journey. People often commented to me that he had incredible bonds which he appreciated until the day he passed. If you wish, please donate to the Pancreatic Cancer Network or the ." A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Deer Park High School. Guestbook:

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.