Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monte R. ROSS. View Sign

ROSS, Monte R. (Age 75) Monte passed away Monday, November 5, 2018 at Hospice House surrounded by family. He was born September 9, 1943 in Moscow, ID to Robert "Bud" and Carol Ross. When he was young, his family moved to Spokane. He met his future wife, Judy, at John R. Rogers High School. He asked her to the school dance where she was named Cotton Cutie. At the beginning of his junior year, he joined the Navy and after basic training was placed on the USS Midway. When he docked in Anaheim, CA, Judy met up with him and he proposed. They were married and had three daughters, Danielle, Michelle and Rondielle. They moved to Lodi, CA, but he struggled with alcoholism and he and Judy divorced. Monte remarried and had a child, Gidget. Monte finally found help at A.A. and thanks to all the wonderful people he met there and God, he was sober 30+ years. He made amends with his daughters and then Judy and asked her on a date. They were married again on July 4, 1994 in South Lake Tahoe. Monte's heart was not good and with the help of many, he was sent to Sacred Heart Medical Center and received a heart transplant on March 3, 2003. A special thank you to all of the wonderful people and nurses that took care of Monte. Monte is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Danielle, Rondielle, and Gidget; step-son, Rick; sisters, Annette, Vickie, Pamela and Nona; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle; parents; sister, Twyla; and step-father, Dale Geer. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 11am at Mountain View Assembly of God, 633 E. Magnesium Rd., Spokane, WA.

ROSS, Monte R. (Age 75) Monte passed away Monday, November 5, 2018 at Hospice House surrounded by family. He was born September 9, 1943 in Moscow, ID to Robert "Bud" and Carol Ross. When he was young, his family moved to Spokane. He met his future wife, Judy, at John R. Rogers High School. He asked her to the school dance where she was named Cotton Cutie. At the beginning of his junior year, he joined the Navy and after basic training was placed on the USS Midway. When he docked in Anaheim, CA, Judy met up with him and he proposed. They were married and had three daughters, Danielle, Michelle and Rondielle. They moved to Lodi, CA, but he struggled with alcoholism and he and Judy divorced. Monte remarried and had a child, Gidget. Monte finally found help at A.A. and thanks to all the wonderful people he met there and God, he was sober 30+ years. He made amends with his daughters and then Judy and asked her on a date. They were married again on July 4, 1994 in South Lake Tahoe. Monte's heart was not good and with the help of many, he was sent to Sacred Heart Medical Center and received a heart transplant on March 3, 2003. A special thank you to all of the wonderful people and nurses that took care of Monte. Monte is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Danielle, Rondielle, and Gidget; step-son, Rick; sisters, Annette, Vickie, Pamela and Nona; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle; parents; sister, Twyla; and step-father, Dale Geer. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 11am at Mountain View Assembly of God, 633 E. Magnesium Rd., Spokane, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close