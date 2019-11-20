Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:30 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 2721 E 63rd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HAINSWORTH, Morris Child Morris Child Hainsworth passed away peacefully in his home on November 18, 2019 in the presence of his family. He was born to Kenneth Morris Hainsworth and Mima Jane Child on July 8, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the third of six children and the oldest son. His family moved to Portland during his grade school years. He graduated from Washington High School in Portland. After graduating Morris joined the army and did basic training at Fort Bliss, TX. He enjoyed being stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco during this time of peace following WWII . Morris attended BYU where he graduated with a degree in marketing. While in Provo he and his lifelong friend Frank Magelby found time to enjoy the natural beauty of the region and scheduled their classes so they could be on the ski slopes by noon during winter or on the tennis courts in fairer weather. They were always seeking adventure. After graduating from BYU he moved back to Portland. There he met Tanya Ashworth who had a contract to teach school in Portland. They knew of each other and had common friends during their attendance at BYU. They dated that year and when Tanya moved back to her hometown of Bakersfield that summer Morris traveled there and proposed to her. They were married just after Christmas on December 29, 1953 in the Saint George Utah Temple. Their married life and family began in Portland. In 1964 they moved their young family to Spokane where they built the home that has been the center of family gatherings for over five decades. His gregarious personality made him a natural salesman. He worked for his father at Black Frost Appliance and went on to Homelife Insurance Company and then Cummings Motor Company. He moved to Spokane as the Regional Manager for Maytag Northwest Company and later Westinghouse. Within months his father and mother also moved to Spokane. His father Ken started Hainsworth Laundry Company to keep him busy in retirement. Morris helped his father with his fledging endeavor which began to consume so much of his time that he eventually, along with his brother Don, became partners with their father. This business has continued to flourish through the years blessing the lives of many wonderful devoted employees and family members. As a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints, Morris served as a teacher, scout leader, clerk and bishop. Morris was known by friends and family to be extremely generous. He was a strict and disciplined man who also believed in giving people second chances. Morris was humble and tenderhearted, he taught by example and did not advertise his acts of generosity. Morris recently said, "Your purpose on Earth is to serve others." He firmly believed that people in your community are not there to help you but that "you are there to help them." Morris was a man of integrity and hard work. Always known as 'a real go getter', there was always a plan or project. No time for idle hands. He was still working at 90 and lending a helping hand wherever possible right up to the end. He was hard to keep up with. Morris shared his love for skiing with his children, taking the whole crew each Saturday during the winter and single-handedly putting on all the boots and gear. A big undertaking. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their lake home on Coeur d'Alene. He continued to ski and play tennis until late in his life. Morris and Tanya raised eight children. They taught them the importance of hard work, hospitality, faith, service, wise investments and staying out of debt. Their home was a welcoming place where people to this day are always stopping by to visit. Morris was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Geraldine, Beth and Ruth, and his children Chris and Shanna. Morris is survived by his wife Tanya, his brothers Don (Olivia) and Jerome (Norma), his children Rex (Loretta), Loren (Lynnette), James (Laura), Matthew (Cheryl), Jason (Andrea) and Melissa (Tray) and their 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The Memorial Service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2721 E 63rd, 11:30 Saturday, November 23, 2019. Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

