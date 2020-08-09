SCHIMMELS, Myrna Frances (Schultheis) Myrna Frances (Schultheis) Schimmels peacefully passed away Sunday August 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born October 14, 1938 in Uniontown, Washington, to Jacob and Frances (Haupt) Schultheis, she was the fourth of five children. The family homesteaded and farmed in the Palouse and she described her childhood as full of hard work and fun. Her mother motivated her and her siblings with the reward of playing cards, a pastime she loved all her life. Upon graduating from high school at Notre Dame Academy in Colton, WA, she entered the Sacred Heart School of Nursing, graduating as Class President. She worked at many hospitals and clinics in the greater Spokane area and continued to care for others as a nurse into her retirement years. Her caring nature was not only evident in her work, but in her home as well. Myrna met the love of her life, Gary L Schimmels, while in nurses training and they married in 1961. Together they had five children, whom they raised in Otis Orchards. Myrna's love of her family was ever apparent, especially when it came time to cook and bake. Summers were spent pickling, canning and freezing. There was never a shortage of neighborhood-famous rolls or cookies. When visitors came by, she would "put another potato on" and welcome them in as one of her own. An accomplished gardener, she not only grew the most beautiful flowers, but also produced a vegetable garden where she taught, "a little dirt on your vegetables won't hurt you." Myrna's family remembers and admires her for many things: her strong faith, care for others, positive "can-do" attitude and practicality. She was a devout Catholic who attended daily Mass at St. Joseph's in Otis Orchards, a community she cherished dearly over six decades. Myrna loved to play piano, a talent she offered to the Parish and passed down to three generations. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles and play games with anyone who wanted to join. She loved watching local sports on the weekends. She traveled to Europe during her early years of marriage and in recent years traveled to see her sisters or enjoyed vacations with her children. Home was always best - especially with books, games, family around and freshly baked cookies and ice cream. Myrna is survived by her two sisters: Ann (Robert) Heitstuman and Lela Sergi; five children: Theresa Schimmels, Sheila (Mike) Dahl, Melissa (Dan) Higgins, Gary (Nancy) Schimmels Jr., and Alicia (Nate) Kane; eight grandchildren: Jake (Stephanie), Katie (Cody), Patrick, Joe (Hannah), Olivia, Mary Frances, Trevor, and Kendra; and four great-grandchildren: Maci, Avery, Abby, and Matthew. She is also survived by her sister/brother in-laws: Edna Mae Schultheis, Karen Schultheis, Shar Schimmels St Hilaire, Ed (MaryJo) Schimmels, Dick (Judie) Schimmels, Mike (Carol) Schimmels, Jim Schimmels, Dan (Kristin) Schimmels and many extended family members and friends. Myrna was preceded in death by her husband Gary, her parents, and brothers Carroll Schultheis and J. Leigh Schultheis. The family would like to thank MultiCare Deaconess Hospital and Hospice House for their professional, loving and attentive care. Due to the pandemic, a memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's in Otis Orchards at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the St Mary's School Foundation, Spokane Valley Partners or Childbirth and Parenting Assistance (CAPA). "Now, who wants to play cards?" Please visit Myrna's online memorial at www.holycrossofspokane.org