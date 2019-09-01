Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel "Midge" TUTTLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TUTTLE, Muriel "Midge" (Age 92) Muriel "Midge" was born August 18, 1926 in Butte, Montana to Dr. Harold and Ottilie Gregg. She attended grammar school in Butte, junior high in Denver, CO, and high school in Englewood, CO. She graduated from Colorado University in Boulder where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority where she made many life-long friends. After her graduation she moved to San Francisco, CA with two of her college roommates and worked for ALCOA in the credit department. After about two years, homesickness brought her back to Denver where she became a service representative for Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph Company. Soon she was promoted to service observer and then chief service observer for the Southwest District. In that capacity she traveled to El Paso TX, Tucson and Phoenix AZ and Albuquerque NM. It was in El Paso that she became reacquainted with Brad Tuttle whom she had originally met at a friends wedding in San Francisco. This meeting led to several months of dating in various Southwest cities and to their marriage in Denver in April of 1954. They were married for 61 years. Brad was on electronic engineer for Hughes Aircraft Company in Alamogordo, NM and their three children were born there. Midge was active in PTA, Hughes wives club and Beta Sigma Phi sorority. In 1967 Brad was transferred to the Los Angeles area and they lived in Granada Hills, CA in the San Fernando Valley for 23 years. Several years after his retirement they moved to Spokane, Washington and loved it! Midge enjoyed traveling, camping, playing board and card games, and was an avid reader. She was active in her church (Saint Luke Lutheran) a dedicated alter guild member, volunteer lay scheduler and circle member. MIdge is survived by two daughters Lori Adams (James) of Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Lynne Brandkamp (Chris) of Colbert, WA; one son Scott Tuttle (Robin) of Porter Ranch, CA; seven grandchildren Alissa Adams Webb (Greg) of Bury St. Edmunds, UK, Amanda Adams of Monrovia, CA; Megan Brandkamp of Tacoma, WA, Lauren Brandkamp of Port Townsend, WA, Ryan Brandkamp of Spokane, WA, Jason Tuttle of Woodland Hills, CA; Kayla Tuttle Fuhrman (Arkady) of Yucca Valley, CA. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church on September 14 at 11AM with Pastor Jim Johnson officiating. Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, PO Box 28948, Spokane, WA 99228 or Hospice House of Spokane, 102 W. Rhoades Ave., Spokane, WA 99208.

TUTTLE, Muriel "Midge" (Age 92) Muriel "Midge" was born August 18, 1926 in Butte, Montana to Dr. Harold and Ottilie Gregg. She attended grammar school in Butte, junior high in Denver, CO, and high school in Englewood, CO. She graduated from Colorado University in Boulder where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority where she made many life-long friends. After her graduation she moved to San Francisco, CA with two of her college roommates and worked for ALCOA in the credit department. After about two years, homesickness brought her back to Denver where she became a service representative for Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph Company. Soon she was promoted to service observer and then chief service observer for the Southwest District. In that capacity she traveled to El Paso TX, Tucson and Phoenix AZ and Albuquerque NM. It was in El Paso that she became reacquainted with Brad Tuttle whom she had originally met at a friends wedding in San Francisco. This meeting led to several months of dating in various Southwest cities and to their marriage in Denver in April of 1954. They were married for 61 years. Brad was on electronic engineer for Hughes Aircraft Company in Alamogordo, NM and their three children were born there. Midge was active in PTA, Hughes wives club and Beta Sigma Phi sorority. In 1967 Brad was transferred to the Los Angeles area and they lived in Granada Hills, CA in the San Fernando Valley for 23 years. Several years after his retirement they moved to Spokane, Washington and loved it! Midge enjoyed traveling, camping, playing board and card games, and was an avid reader. She was active in her church (Saint Luke Lutheran) a dedicated alter guild member, volunteer lay scheduler and circle member. MIdge is survived by two daughters Lori Adams (James) of Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Lynne Brandkamp (Chris) of Colbert, WA; one son Scott Tuttle (Robin) of Porter Ranch, CA; seven grandchildren Alissa Adams Webb (Greg) of Bury St. Edmunds, UK, Amanda Adams of Monrovia, CA; Megan Brandkamp of Tacoma, WA, Lauren Brandkamp of Port Townsend, WA, Ryan Brandkamp of Spokane, WA, Jason Tuttle of Woodland Hills, CA; Kayla Tuttle Fuhrman (Arkady) of Yucca Valley, CA. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church on September 14 at 11AM with Pastor Jim Johnson officiating. Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, PO Box 28948, Spokane, WA 99228 or Hospice House of Spokane, 102 W. Rhoades Ave., Spokane, WA 99208. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 1, 2019

