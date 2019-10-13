Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Murthe WINKEY

WINKEY, Murthe Murthe was born in Spokane, WA to Glenn and Carmel McCracken on March 16, 1921. She attended North Central High School where she enjoyed performing in musicals as a singer and accompanying several choral groups on the piano. She joined the Army during WWII, serving at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. She continued her musical endeavors by taking voice lessons from an established teacher from the Metropolitan Opera and performed as lead in many musicals at Fort Belvoir. She met Henry Winkey who was also serving at Fort Belvoir. They married and moved to Spokane. Murthe was active in Job's Daughters, Eastern Star, and Lady Lions. Both she and Henry were members of Salem and later St. Marks Lutheran Churches. She was the director of Lutheran Women in Harmony for many years. Murthe was an excellent pianist and taught piano for years. She and Henry travelled extensively after his retirement and had many fun adventures. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry. She is survived by sons, Glenn Winkey (Cheryle), Edwin Winkey (Laren Sunde); grandchildren Ryan Winkey (Sarah), Jess Winkey (Christel), Danielle Gay (Rob), Jay Niemeyer (Chelsea), Chad Niemeyer (Rachel) and 13 great-grandchildren. Her family is extremely grateful for the wonderful care she received at Rockwood at Hawthorne. A private graveside service is planned. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019
