KERR, Myrna Barbara (Jensen) (April 13, 1921 - June 11, 2019) Our Mom was surrounded by her precious family when she was called to her LORD. Her 98 years were filled with joy and happiness. She was preceded in death by her husband and lifelong love, Arlo H., her eldest daughter, Sandy Lee and her beloved grandson, Randy Kerr. She is survived by her only son, Kenneth "Barnie" Kerr (Billie); her daughter Linda Kuhns both of Spokane; her brother Don Jensen (Norma) of Wytheville, VA and her sister Ann Jones, Yakima. She was beyond proud of her grandchildren: Scott Poole (Lisa), Shawn Poole, Brendan Kerr, Shadd Bowers, Amarillo, TX, Stacia Bowers, Bryce Kerr, Sloan Bowers, Ormond Beach, FL and Randy Kerr. She delighted in her 16 great-grandchildren and her seven (almost nine) great-great-grandbabies. She also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews. Mom came to Spokane from Junction City, OR in 1939 to enter Deaconess Hospital's School of Nursing. She spent the rest of her life professionally and personally taking care of others. Mom and Dad's 45-year cribbage match marriage was laced with dancing, traveling, family, friends, wickedly endearing humor and their deep and lasting faith in God. She was a lifelong active member of Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church. Her last seven years were spent at Lilac Plaza where she thrived with a whole new family and a new sense of belonging. She was, after all, the first floor Room Monitor! She was playing pinochle and hand and foot while "tearing" it up with Ila (her BFF), Lavina, Mary, Bev, Jean and Patty. She will be missed by so many! From our family, a huge heartfelt thank you to the most phenomenal and loving Horizon Hospice family and the amazing emergency room crew at Holy Family. Mom's service is set for Saturday, June 22nd at 4 PM at Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church, 4449 North Nevada St. In lieu of flowers, Mom has asked that you consider a donation to Lidgerwood Church or Horizon Hospice.

