JOHNSON-ROSS, Myrna Faye Myrna Faye Johnson-Ross, 77, passed away May 23, 2019, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with family by her side. Myrna was born and raised in Fargo, North Dakota to Stewart and Lila (Borg) Johnson. Her children called her "Super Mom" as she worked full time, finished her degree, remained involved in her children's activities, planned many outdoor adventures, and loved to sew and quilt. Myrna modeled the importance of faith and family throughout her life. Myrna graduated from Washington State University in 1983, with a degree in Parks and Recreation Administration. For nearly 25 years, Myrna was a leader in the field of Parks and Recreation, specializing in seniors' physical, spiritual, and emotional wellness. She held leadership positions in Pullman, Lynnwood, and Spokane. Her career culminated as Executive Director of the South Hill Senior Activity Center, where she was instrumental in making the vision of a new facility a reality through tireless fundraising, grant writing, and building community support. Survivors include her husband, Harold Best, daughter Holly Sprunk, son Darren and wife Melissa Sprunk, grandchildren, Drew, McKenzie, Blake, Lauren, and a beautiful blended family. A celebration of life will be held on June 14, 2019, at 5:00 PM, at the South Hill Senior Activity Center in Spokane, Washington (3151 E. 27th Ave). In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Myrna's name to Hospice of North Idaho (2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815). A special thank you to the wonderful Bridge staff at Garden Plaza in Post Falls, and Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d'Alene, for their professional and loving care for Myrna and our whole family.

