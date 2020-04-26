Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrna J. "Mitzi" DAVIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVIS, Myrna J. "Mitzi" (Age 87) Myrna was born June 3, 1932 to Hattie and Merlin (Butch) Gershmel in Winnett, MT and passed away April 19, 2020 in Spokane, WA following her battle with COPD and heart disease. She is survived by her three daughters, Vicki (John) Chamberlain of Spokane, Kathy Jo (Terry) Rangno of Los Angeles and Pam Kelly of Spokane; her grandchildren Blake Kelly, Cole (Morgan) Kelly and Candice (Will) Hartman; her favorite brother Gary (Linda) Gershmel and numerous nieces and nephews. Mitzi was raised on a homestead cattle ranch in rural Montana and grew up in one of the smallest towns in the state. She often bragged that her graduating class was the largest ever six seniors! After graduation she attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, WA. It was at this time she met Ken Davis, an Air Force clerk stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base, on a blind date. They were married on December 6, 1952 and moved to Fayetteville, AR where Ken finished his master's degree. They returned to Spokane and started their family. After giving birth to her first two daughters she went to work at PIE (Pacific Intermountain Express) where she remained employed for over 25 years before retiring. In their younger days Ken and Mitzi enjoyed bowling, golf, card playing and raising their family. Mitzi was heavily involved in her daughter's lives. She could often be found driving a station wagon full of girls to some event or another then accompanying them on the piano. Mitzi loved her music and playing the piano so much that she took up organ playing after her kids were grown! She was often called upon to play piano or organ at numerous Masonic-affiliated events. As a member of the Order of the Eastern Star she held many state-wide positions culminating as the Grand Organist in the state of Washington. She is a Past Matron of Magnolia Chapter #194, Millwood, WA and has held other state-wide positions in both Washington and Idaho Deputy Instructor and Chairman of the Deputy Instructors in the state of Washington and the Grand Representative of Alberta in Idaho (Clover Chapter), Grand Representative of Idaho in Washington. She was also a member of Trinity Court, Order of the Amaranth and a Past Mother Advisor for Hope Assembly, International Order of Rainbow Girls. A memorial service will be held later this year. For those who would like to pay tribute to her life before a service can be scheduled, Mitzi and her family would appreciate your loving contributions to go to either the Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund c/o El Katif Shriners, 7217 W. Westbow Blvd., Spokane, WA 99224 or Canine Companions c/o Grand Chapter of Washington, 817 S. Vassault, Tacoma WA 98465.

