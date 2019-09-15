CLARK, Myron E. (Age 89) Myron was born July 29, 1930 in Wisconsin. He died September 5, 2019 in Spokane. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty; daughter Robin; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughters Kathy and Pamela, his parents, sister and brother. His family was everything in his life. Myron worked for the City of Spokane as a Treatment Plant Operator. In 1975 he went to work at Fairchild Air Force Base in Civil Engineering where he retired in 1997. At Myron's request there will be no service. He will be missed and never forgotten.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019