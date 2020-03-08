Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle Elizabeth BERG. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

BERG, Myrtle Elizabeth "Liz" 86 Years Young Myrtle (Mom) passed away following an accidental fall at her home on March 1st. Born in the backwoods of Kentucky, she learned about poverty and the value of looking upward and onward. Moving to Kellogg, ID to live with her sister, she attended KHS. There she met the love of her life, Donavon, "Casey" Berg, (Dad), a hardworking Zinc Plant man. They married at the CDA Hitchin' Post. Casey was drafted and they moved to Fort Knox, KY. Following Dad's service duty, the young family, now with daughter, Dawn, moved back to Kellogg, where Dad resumed his employment at the Bunker Hill Zinc Plant. After son Kim was born, they moved to Smelterville, ID. In the early 1960s, Myrtle was Brownie Leader, Den Mother, PTA president, ceramics crafter, Frontier Days concessionaire, float builder, chili feeder, Sunday School teacher, Avon Lady and huckleberry picker. She and her family were blessed with another bundle of joy, Carla Sue, in 1962. Mom began her college education at the age of 35 and was proud to retire from teaching with Kellogg Dist. #391. Her precious teaching memories included students and staff at Canyon, Silver King, and Pinehurst Schools. Until the day she died, she drove to get her own groceries and often made plans to meet up with her friend and former colleague, Jean Bachmeier, in Worley. She was still blessed with a sharp wit, memory, and seemingly harsh honesty. Myrtle is survived by her daughters, Dawn Fisher and Carla Berg Gallegos, both of Spokane Valley; by her son and daughter-in-law, Kim and Jill Berg of Spokane; grandchildren, Stephanie, Renee, Casey, Jesi K, Jeni, Alex, Kaitlyn; several great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert (Regina) Cable of North Carolina; several in-laws and cousins in the Appalachians; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, 'Casey'; nine of her siblings; son-in-law, Steve; five nephews and two nieces. A Remembrance service will be held on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory, 4305 N. Division, Spokane, WA 99207. She will be laid to rest privately with her true love, "Case".

