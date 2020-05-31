LINCOLN, Mystery Agnes May 25, 1937 May 27, 2020 Born in Portland, Oregon, Mystery was the only child born to John and Helga (Sekse) Schneider. Five of her six older siblings had a different father that passed away. She shared the same father with her only remaining living brother, John (Kathleen) Schneider of Spokane, WA. She has lived in Oregon, California, Nevada, Alaska, and Iowa. However, most of her life was lived in Spokane, WA. Mystery (what a great name, right?) as a single mother for a number of years loved her family and did whatever she needed to do to take care of her children. Mystery had many jobs from being a certified welder to working on a chicken ranch killing chickens and finally her last job as a Pharmacy Tech which took her into her retirement. She was never afraid of a challenge and loved to read a good book and take care of her flower garden. She also loved her husband, Rod Lincoln, of 27 years very much. She was mother to four children: Renee (Mike) Banks; Tyais (Bobbie) Dickson; Mark (Sheri) Evans; and Dan (Melanie) Evans. She had 11 grandchildren and five great- grandchildren which she all loved greatly. Tyais preceded her in death in December 2019. Her husband, Rod Lincoln, has four children, Brandi, Candi, Tina and Jon Lincoln who also called her Mom. Mystery was loved by her numerous close and distant relatives and made lifelong friends who will miss her terribly.



