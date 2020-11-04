JOHNSTON, Nadine A. Nadine, lifetime resident of Hunters/Enterprise, WA passed away peacefully October 28, 2020 at 94 years of age. She graduated from Cheney Normal School and returned to teach in Stevens County schools, retiring after 30 years. The retirement years were busy with grange, Rebekah Lodge, ladies club, pinochle, casino day trips and traveling. Nadine is survived by sons Edwin (Shelly) Johnston and Wayne (Donna) Johnston; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Arnold Johnston, also, a lifetime Hunters resident. A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 05, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 P.M. at the Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, WA. A family memorial service will be November 06, 2020 followed by interment and a short service at Greenwood Cemetery at Hunters, WA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com
for the Johnston family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, DAVENPORT, WA is caring for the Johnston family.