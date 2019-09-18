Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Namyra E. HAXTON. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Heritage Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

HAXTON, Namyra E. (Age 92) Our mother, Namyra Haxton, passed peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born April 15, 1927, Namyra lived a full and happy life. She married her husband Paul on July 5, 1944. They were blessed with five beloved children. Her first born, Terry, died in 1951. Her husband, Paul preceded her in death in 1997 after 53 years of marriage. Namyra and Paul moved to the Spokane area in 1984; she loved spending time working in her yard and often spent hours searching plant magazines for the latest exotic blooms. She looked forward to indulging in the summer fruit season and loved decorating her home for every holiday on the calendar. She was a bright, energetic soul with a sharp wit and a precise memory, and she will be dearly missed. She is survived by four children: Judith Ann Soward; John Charles Haxton (Carolann); James Paul Haxton (Gail); and Jannel Lynn Aitken (Robert), as well as eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday. September 21, 2019 at 2pm.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 18, 2019

