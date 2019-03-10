ROGERS, Nance It is with profound sadness and grief that we announce the passing of Nance Rogers, our beloved and beautiful mother and friend, on March 4, 2019. She was a powerful presence to everyone blessed enough to know her. She left us while sleeping peacefully in her home in Spokane, Washington, with her loving husband James Tom Rogers at her side. She was in her 76th year. She was an avid shopper, connoisseur of everything fashionable, and therefore she rarely repeated an outfit. The best advice she gave her three daughters was "Never leave the house without mascara and lipstick!" Her perfect day was waking up to a hot cup of coffee, playing with her cats Jude and Rat, taking a trip to the casino for fun, a few hours spent at Nordstrom [makeup counter and shoe department] to shop and eat lunch, and visiting with her husband and family at home in the evening. Above all else she loved her family fiercely and instilled in her children strong values and a witty sense of humor. Her laughter and smile were as large as life. Nance was the consummate shoulder to lean on, offering comfort, wisdom and grace. She was always eager to help her family through the toughest tribulations. Her family's fondest memories include celebrating every Christmas Eve in her home with great food, warm fellowship and her traditional Christmas Crackers. Nance embraced life as a caring and compassionate addiction counselor for Spokane County, and as a devoted alter society servant in her Catholic parish at Our Lady of Lourdes. Born in Mohawk, Herkimer County, New York, in 1942 to her father Ernest Turner and her mother Marion T. Kirby. She was the beloved and charming mother of Renee Lehmann (Jon), Elaine DePonty, and Natalie Gallagher (Gregory), a treasured step-mother to Chuck and Amy (Patrick). She was the proud grandmother of Kera, Wayner, Lyara, Roman, Alexandra, Bronte, Ryan, Corey, Christopher, Josh, Jarod, Patrick, and Amanda. She cherished her great-granddaughter Violetta. She was the dear sister of her younger brother, Eric Turner. Predeceased by her only son Ernest, her lovely mother Marion, and her father Ernest. She is painfully missed already, but we will meet her again in Heaven. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 4-6pm, at Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home, 1306 N Monroe St, Spokane, WA, with a Rosary service to immediately follow. A Funeral Mass to bless and honor Nance's life will be held at St. Charles Parish, 4515 N. Alberta Street, Spokane, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10am. A dessert reception will follow because that was Nance's favorite meal, with interment at Greenwood Memorial Terrace at 1:30pm. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaeger.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary