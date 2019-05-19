Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Ann DEIFE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DEIFE, Nancy Ann (Age 71) Passed peacefully on May 8, 2019 in Odessa, WA. She was born August 4, 1947 to Ray and Eleanor Schorzman. She was predeceased by her parents, and by her brother, Robert Schorzman. She will be missed deeply by her loving family: Dale Deife, husband of 27 years, sister Susan Adams, children, Joe Evavold, Matt (Anne) Evavold, Brandi (Jason) Maioho and Dalles (Suzie) Deife, her wonderful grandchildren, numerous extended family and countless friends. Nancy graduated from Odessa High School, attended Eastern Washington State College, and enjoyed a 20 year career as Secretary of Odessa High School, retiring August 31, 2001. Throughout her life Nancy was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church, Odessa Alumni Association, and clarinetist for the Oompas and Mas. She loved reading, quilting, playing piano, ceramics, baking, writing in her diary, chocolate, and all things Cats. A Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Christ Lutheran Church, Odessa, WA. Pastor Chris Sloan, Officiating. Memorials may be made to the Odessa Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 482, Odessa, WA 99159. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

DEIFE, Nancy Ann (Age 71) Passed peacefully on May 8, 2019 in Odessa, WA. She was born August 4, 1947 to Ray and Eleanor Schorzman. She was predeceased by her parents, and by her brother, Robert Schorzman. She will be missed deeply by her loving family: Dale Deife, husband of 27 years, sister Susan Adams, children, Joe Evavold, Matt (Anne) Evavold, Brandi (Jason) Maioho and Dalles (Suzie) Deife, her wonderful grandchildren, numerous extended family and countless friends. Nancy graduated from Odessa High School, attended Eastern Washington State College, and enjoyed a 20 year career as Secretary of Odessa High School, retiring August 31, 2001. Throughout her life Nancy was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church, Odessa Alumni Association, and clarinetist for the Oompas and Mas. She loved reading, quilting, playing piano, ceramics, baking, writing in her diary, chocolate, and all things Cats. A Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Christ Lutheran Church, Odessa, WA. Pastor Chris Sloan, Officiating. Memorials may be made to the Odessa Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 482, Odessa, WA 99159. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com Published in Spokesman-Review on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close