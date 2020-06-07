RATLIFF, Nancy Ann (May 4, 1933 - May 14, 2020) Nancy was born May 4, 1933 to Thomas and Annie Haile. She graduated from Riverside HS in 1951 and married Quentin Ratliff in 1954. They lived in Deer Park until settling in Chattaroy in 1974. She enjoyed dancing, working on crafts, bowling, having lunch with her friends and Gonzaga basketball. Mom was always looking for a new recipe to try on us and would have a bouquet of flowers on the table. She kept busy by decorating the house and windows for every holiday. She was the best Mom and will always have a special place in our hearts. She is survived by her sister Dorine Nordhagen, her daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Greg Andrus, grandchildren Michael, Ashley, great-grandson Walter, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Quentin, son Nick, brothers Van and Neal. My brother and I were lucky to grow up with parents that gave us the best of both worlds. Both sides would have large family get-togethers. On Mom's side, it was home cooking and Grandma's big flower beds at the top of the hill. On Dad's side, it was lots of music and jam sessions with family and friends. Good memories to hold on to. Per her request there will be no funeral service. Nancy and Quentin will be laid to rest in the Chattaroy Cemetery at a later date. They will be missed by all who knew them.



